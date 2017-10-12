Army Corps leaders to visit Wabasha as battle for dredging project continues

It's the Army Corps of Engineers versus concerned residents Thursday afternoon in Wabasha.

The Mississippi Valley Division Commander Major General Richard Kaiser will join other Corps leaders in a visit to Wabasha. While there, they will get a first-hand look at the region, as the corps considers a dredging project opposed by many in the area.

A number of state and federal politicians, including both of Minnesota's Senators, have paid visits to local farms that could become government property by way of eminent domain.

After surveying the area, the Major General will meet with "area stakeholders" at Wabasha City Hall.

Also worth noting, Major General Kaiser took over the Commander position in early September, well after this dredging plan had been announced.