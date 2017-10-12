Enjoy a bowl of soup today and help fight local hunger

Remember that Arby's venison sandwich initially offered across heavy deer hunting states last fall? For anyone wanting to try it, the sandwich returns to Arby's nationwide on Saturday, October 21st while supplies last. Abry's will also introduce a limited-edition elk sandwich in three restaurants in the states of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.More >>
It's the Army Corps of Engineers versus concerned residents Thursday afternoon in Wabasha.More >>
The American Legion has been on the corner of 1st Ave Northwest and Civic Center Drive for nearly half a century. But now, as planners are finalizing expectations for a hotel to go up on that land, the Legion needs to find a new home. The $35 million project, going by the name Civic on First, has been a long time coming.More >>
A fire destroyed a car and caused minor damage to a home northwest of Rochester Wednesday evening. The blaze broke out at around 6:08 p.m. outside a home on Main Street Northwest in Genoa.More >>
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.More >>
Coke or Pepsi--it's often a big debate, and Wednesday the Mayo Civic Center made its own choice of which brand of soda to serve at events.More >>
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.More >>
A Dutch Railway museum in the Netherlands, Stoomtrein Goes-Borsele, is expecting a very special shipment next week from the Lehigh Cement Company in Mason City, IA. An old Whitcomb Diesel locomotive from World War Two, one of the last of its kind since these types of trains were scrapped after years of service, will be cleaned up and sent to the museum.More >>
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Phoenix Academy. According to the Rochester police,an officer liaison heard a girl screaming from a classroom.More >>
Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.More >>
A fire destroyed a car and caused minor damage to a home northwest of Rochester Wednesday evening. The blaze broke out at around 6:08 p.m. outside a home on Main Street Northwest in Genoa.More >>
