Enjoy a bowl of soup today and help fight local hunger

It's one of the most rewarding meals you can have all year.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser for Channel One Regional Food Bank is back at the Rochester Art Center.

For the 13th year, come enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread provided by local restaurants and bakeries. Then, choose a donated hand-painted bowl to take home with you.

One in ten Minnesotans do not have enough to eat. But for every ticket sold, Channel One can provide enough food for 40 meals.

Single tickets are $15 dollars at the door. A family of four can enjoy a meal for $35.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.