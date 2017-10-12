American Legion not planning on having space in new hotel

The American Legion has been on the corner of 1st Ave Northwest and Civic Center Drive for nearly half a century. But now, as planners are finalizing expectations for a hotel to go up on that land, the Legion needs to find a new home. The $35 million project, going by the name Civic on First, has been a long time coming.More >>
A fire destroyed a car and caused minor damage to a home northwest of Rochester Wednesday evening. The blaze broke out at around 6:08 p.m. outside a home on Main Street Northwest in Genoa.
From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February. Michael's dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on Feb. 5.
Coke or Pepsi--it's often a big debate, and Wednesday the Mayo Civic Center made its own choice of which brand of soda to serve at events.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Phoenix Academy. According to the Rochester police,an officer liaison heard a girl screaming from a classroom.
Police are investigating the possible theft of two dirt bikes. Austin police said the theft involved two pit bikes from 19849 600th Ave, Rose Creek.
A new study says appearances can be deceptive - clear lakes can be among the most polluted.
A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.
A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.
Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.
Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.
Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.
