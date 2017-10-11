Mayo Civic Center chooses beverage vendor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Civic Center chooses beverage vendor

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Coke or Pepsi--it's often a big debate, and Wednesday the Mayo Civic Center made its own choice of which brand of soda to serve at events. 

The Civic Center Commission chose its soft drink contract for the next five years. 

The members chose between Coke and Pepsi, and also whether to use fountain drinks or bottled drinks. 

They ended up choosing bottled Pepsi products. 

"It's very routine," said Marv Mitchell, Chair of the Mayo Civic Center Board. "We have contracts for many things in the Mayo Civic Center and they come before the commission, usually the executive committee will take a look at them and then Donna Drews, our Executive Director, will bring them forward to us."

