Flames destroy car in Genoa

An attempt to use a counterfeit bill at a pizza shop led to a drug seizure in Mason City. The counterfeit money has Russian lettering on it. Mason City Police first came across it Monday night when they were called to Godfather's Pizza in the southeast part of town. An employee said that a man tried to pay with a fake 20 dollar bill. That investigation led officers to an apartment on the 200 block of 5th Street NE where an identical 20 dollar counterfeit bill was found alo...

More >>