Flames destroy car in Genoa

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom

An investigation is underway after flames destroyed a car in Genoa, Minn. Wednesday evening.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6 p.m. outside a home on Main Street Northwest. 

Pine Island firefighters responded.

Authorities on scene told KTTC no one was hurt.

They are working to determine what caused the fire. 

