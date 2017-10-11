Rochester Police arrest 1, searching for second suspect in gas s - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police arrest 1, searching for second suspect in gas station armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.

Officers said two masked men came into the Shell Station on 4th street Southeast around 5:45 p.m. The men pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money.

A customer called 911 when she saw what was happening, which caused the suspects to run.

Police were able to locate one of the suspect after they recognized him from the surveillance footage. They found the boy, 15, around 10 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on 11th Avenue Northwest. The teen ran when he saw police, but a bystander tripped him.

Police found an air-soft gun on him and arrested him.

They are still looking for the other suspect.

The two face a 1st degree Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge.

