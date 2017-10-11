Rochester teen arrested after fight with officer at Phoenix Academy, says police

One teen is tased following a confrontation with an officer at Phoenix Academy.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Phoenix Academy. According to the Rochester police,an officer liaison heard a girl screaming from a classroom. The officer called for backup and as he approached the school, the girl came out of the building and continued yelling.

The girl then ran up to a 17-year-old boy and started screaming at him. The officer said the two separated but the boy then tried to approach the girl again. When the officer told the teen to back away from the girl, the teen took off his shirt and started approaching the officer. While the teen approached the officer, the teen was allegedly yelling obscene things, such as, "I hate cops", "I'll kill you", and "I'll stab you to death." The officer said the teen called him the 'N-word'.

Rochester police noted that the officer was white and the teen was African-American.

Police said, the officer then took the teen to the ground but the teen fought back. During the struggle, the officer asked for help and a second officer fired his taser, but the prongs didn't reach skin. The officer then fired the taser again, but it had little effect.

Eventually, the officers were able to subdue the teen and put him in handcuffs.

The teen is facing charges of Terroristic Threats, 4th Degree Assault on an Officer, Obstruction Legal Process, 5th Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

The female was ticketed for Disorderly Conduct.