Rochester teen arrested after fight with officer at Phoenix Acad - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester teen arrested after fight with officer at Phoenix Academy, says police

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

One teen is tased following a confrontation with an officer at Phoenix Academy.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Phoenix Academy. According to the Rochester police,an officer liaison heard a girl screaming from a classroom. The officer called for backup and as he approached the school, the girl came out of the building and continued yelling.

The girl then ran up to a 17-year-old boy and started screaming at him. The officer said the two separated but the boy then tried to approach the girl again. When the officer told the teen to back away from the girl, the teen took off his shirt and started approaching the officer. While the teen approached the officer, the teen was allegedly yelling obscene things, such as, "I hate cops", "I'll kill you", and "I'll stab you to death." The officer said the teen called him the 'N-word'.

Rochester police noted that the officer was white and the teen was African-American.

Police said, the officer then took the teen to the ground but the teen fought back. During the struggle, the officer asked for help and a second officer fired his taser, but the prongs didn't reach skin. The officer then fired the taser again, but it had little effect.

Eventually, the officers were able to subdue the teen and put him in handcuffs.

The teen is facing charges of Terroristic Threats, 4th Degree Assault on an Officer, Obstruction Legal Process, 5th Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

The female was ticketed for Disorderly Conduct.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

    One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

    More >>

    A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

    More >>

  • Emergency crews called after car crashes into Rochester sky-way

    Emergency crews called after car crashes into Rochester sky-way

    Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.

    More >>

    Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.

    More >>

  • Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

    Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

    A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis. 

    More >>

    A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis. 

    More >>

  • Hotel worker warned of shooter before Las Vegas massacre

    Hotel worker warned of shooter before Las Vegas massacre

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:11:59 GMT
    A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes.More >>
    A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes.More >>

  • Family dog helps searchers locate toddler in cornfield

    Family dog helps searchers locate toddler in cornfield

    Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.

    More >>

    Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.

    More >>

  • Group wants Wisconsin boy allowed to dance in Minnesota

    Group wants Wisconsin boy allowed to dance in Minnesota

    A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.

    More >>

    A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.

    More >>

  • Faribault man accused of faking cancer to collect thousands of dollars

    Faribault man accused of faking cancer to collect thousands of dollars

    Rice County Sheriff's OfficeRice County Sheriff's Office

    Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.

    More >>

    Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.

    More >>

  • Counterfeit bill leads to drug seizure in Mason City

    Counterfeit bill leads to drug seizure in Mason City

    An attempt to use a counterfeit bill at a pizza shop led to a drug seizure in Mason City. The counterfeit money has Russian lettering on it. Mason City Police first came across it Monday night when they were called to Godfather's Pizza in the southeast part of town. An employee said that a man tried to pay with a fake 20 dollar bill. That investigation led officers to an apartment on the 200 block of 5th Street NE where an identical 20 dollar counterfeit bill was found alo...More >>
    An attempt to use a counterfeit bill at a pizza shop led to a drug seizure in Mason City. The counterfeit money has Russian lettering on it. Mason City Police first came across it Monday night when they were called to Godfather's Pizza in the southeast part of town. An employee said that a man tried to pay with a fake 20 dollar bill. That investigation led officers to an apartment on the 200 block of 5th Street NE where an identical 20 dollar counterfeit bill was found alo...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.