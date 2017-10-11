Rochester teen arrested after fight with officer at Phoenix Academy, says police

In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.More >>
Rochester police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up an employee at a Shell Station Tuesday night.More >>
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Phoenix Academy. According to the Rochester police,an officer liaison heard a girl screaming from a classroom.More >>
Police are investigating the possible theft of two dirt bikes. Austin police said the theft involved two pit bikes from 19849 600th Ave, Rose Creek.More >>
A new study says appearances can be deceptive - clear lakes can be among the most polluted.More >>
Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.More >>
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.More >>
Plans to demolish the current Rochester American Legion to build a multi-story hotel will likely move forward at the city's Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on Wednesday.More >>
When Fire Station 4 has an open house, it's a fun time, with a serious message.More >>
A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.More >>
Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.More >>
A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.More >>
Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.More >>
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.More >>
Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.More >>
