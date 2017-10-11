Police: Two dirt bikes stolen from owner's shed

Police are investigating the possible theft of two dirt bikes.

Austin police said the theft involved two pit bikes from 19849 600th Ave, Rose Creek. The bikes were stored in the owner's shed and when he went to check on them, they were gone.

The owner told police the last time he saw the bikes were two weeks ago.

One bike is a black SSR brand 170 CC dirt bike, while the other one is an orange SSR 125 CC dirt bike.

According to the report, there is no sign of forced entry to the shed and nothing else was missing.