Study finds clear lakes can be among the most polluted

A new study says appearances can be deceptive - clear lakes can be among the most polluted.More >>
Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield.More >>
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.More >>
Plans to demolish the current Rochester American Legion to build a multi-story hotel will likely move forward at the city's Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on Wednesday.More >>
When Fire Station 4 has an open house, it's a fun time, with a serious message.More >>
It's described as a mini-Shark Tank as around a dozen innovators in the medical field gave their pitches for funding at the second annual DMC Innovators and Investors forum. Most of the innovators came from Southeast Minnesota and a couple were from the twin cities, so all of the start-ups were from our backyard.More >>
With pink caps and pink flowers, a swim meet in Rochester Tuesday evening was about more than just competition. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So during their meet at John Marshall High School Tuesday evening, members of the Century High School Girls Swim/Dive Team wore pink caps to show their support.More >>
A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.More >>
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy barred from participating in a girls' dance championship last December.More >>
A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.More >>
Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.More >>
A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.More >>
A Rochester man is being held by federal authorities and faces a criminal charge of stalking using interstate communications. Eric Bolduan stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Denver, Colorado. FBI agents raided Bolduan's home at 5278 51st Street Northwest last Thursday armed with an arrest warrant and took him away.More >>
Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.More >>
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >>
