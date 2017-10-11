Group wants Wisconsin boy allowed to dance in Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Group wants Wisconsin boy allowed to dance in Minnesota

Posted:
Courtesy: Pacific Legal Foundation Courtesy: Pacific Legal Foundation
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.

The Pacific Legal Foundation sent a letter Tuesday to the high school league, setting a Nov. 3 deadline for Kaiden Johnson to be allowed to dance.

Johnson is on the team at Superior High School in northwestern Wisconsin. It competes against teams from Minnesota, where only girls are allowed to dance competitively.

Attorney Joshua Thompson of the Pacific Legal Foundation calls that "a classification based on 1970s ideals about what boys should be doing and what girls should be doing."

High school league executive director Dave Stead said the league won't comment on threatened litigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

    One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

    More >>

    A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities. It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

    More >>

  • Emergency crews called after car crashes into Rochester sky-way

    Emergency crews called after car crashes into Rochester sky-way

    Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.

    More >>

    Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.

    More >>

  • Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

    Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:57:18 GMT
    A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes.More >>
    A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes.More >>

  • Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

    Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

    A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis. 

    More >>

    A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis. 

    More >>

  • Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

    Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:56:12 GMT
    They waited years to speak, but two of Hollywood's most powerful women might have helped seal the fate of Harvey Weinstein.More >>
    They waited years to speak, but two of Hollywood's most powerful women might have helped seal the fate of Harvey Weinstein.More >>

  • Rochester man held on federal charge of stalking using interstate communications

    Rochester man held on federal charge of stalking using interstate communications

    Eric Bolduan (photo from Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office)Eric Bolduan (photo from Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Rochester man is being held by federal authorities and faces a criminal charge of stalking using interstate communications. Eric Bolduan stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Denver, Colorado. FBI agents raided Bolduan's home at 5278 51st Street Northwest last Thursday armed with an arrest warrant and took him away.  

    More >>

    A Rochester man is being held by federal authorities and faces a criminal charge of stalking using interstate communications. Eric Bolduan stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Denver, Colorado. FBI agents raided Bolduan's home at 5278 51st Street Northwest last Thursday armed with an arrest warrant and took him away.  

    More >>

  • Faribault man accused of faking cancer to collect thousands of dollars

    Faribault man accused of faking cancer to collect thousands of dollars

    Rice County Sheriff's OfficeRice County Sheriff's Office

    Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.

    More >>

    Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.

    More >>

  • Family of baby discarded in laundry sues Minnesota hospital

    Family of baby discarded in laundry sues Minnesota hospital

    The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.

    More >>

    The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.