Future of Rochester American Legion building up for discussion

Future of Rochester American Legion building up for discussion

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Plans to demolish the current Rochester American Legion to build a multi-story hotel will likely move forward at the city's Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on Wednesday.

In April, developers hosted a public meeting at the Legion to answer questions about this "Civic on First" project. Their plan is to build a 9-story hotel, which would include 175 rooms and nearly 100 parking spaces as part of a parking garage.

Developers also promised the Legion would get a spot in the new hotel to call their own.

On Wednesday, a public hearing will decide whether or not to approve a conditional use permit for the preliminary plan.

