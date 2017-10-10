DMC invites Minnesota innovators for an opportunity to get funding

It's described as a mini-Shark Tank as around a dozen innovators in the medical field gave their pitches for funding at the second annual DMC Innovators and Investors forum.

Most of the innovators came from Southeast Minnesota and a couple were from the twin cities, so all of the start-ups were from our backyard.

A lot of them were at the cutting edge of their fields, from reducing back pain, fighting glioblastomas or providing a universal prosthetic limb for less than a hundred dollars.

According to organizers, this was all about cultivating the good ideas and keeping them nearby.

"This is important, this work that's happening is important to our economy, it's important to Minnesota, it's important to the future of our healthcare system," Chris Schad, a DMC Strategist, said. "It's important that we nurture and encourage these kinds of companies to grow and expand and to test the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare."

While the room was filled with investors and only eleven start-ups, DMC organizers say this part of the process is not for the faint of heart.

By their estimates only five percent of those seeking seed money will get it.