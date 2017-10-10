Fire stations in Rochester host open house for Fire Prevention Week

When Fire Station 4 has an open house, it's a fun time, with a serious message.

"Anytime there's a chance to see the fire engines and experience a little of this, they love it," Jake Elo, one of the parents, said.

Though the goal is more than just to give the kids something to do, the Fire Department hopes they actually come out learning something.

"They can see what we do when we come to a fire, they know how to put it out, that way if they ever have an emergency they'll be able to handle themselves," Matt Roberson, a firefighter there, said.

It even helps the firefighters do their job with less worries.

"We want you to be invited into our home, become familiar with our firefighters so if you did have an emergency, the kids are not scared of us," Gary Schroeder, an Assistant Fire Marshall, said.

As a part of Fire Prevention Week, Stop, Drop and Roll is still a part of their repertoire, this years theme hopes to teach something new.

Plan Two Ways Out: making sure you have multiple routes of escape if there's ever a fire at home.

"If your front entrance is blocked now you're going to have to go out the back door instead of the front door," Schroeder said. "Then when you get outside, have a meeting place."

Firefighters also invited people to bring in their fire extinguishers to make sure they're still working well.

"We're just trying to make sure they're staying up," Tim Welke, with Fire Safety USA, said. "Every six years they need to be recharged, every 12 years they need to be tested, it's called a hydrostatic test."

People were grateful of the fire department to open their doors to the people wanting to stay fire safe.

"You never know what's going to happen and the fact that the fire department is doing this to help with things like that is great," Elo said.

And maybe one day, one of those kids will be keeping their neighborhood safe.

If you missed out on Tuesday, all of the fire stations will be having more open houses Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

