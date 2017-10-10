Century High School swim team honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With pink caps and pink flowers, a swim meet in Rochester Tuesday evening was about more than just competition.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So during their meet at John Marshall High School Tuesday evening, members of the Century High School Girls Swim/Dive Team wore pink caps to show their support. They also handed out pink flowers to loved ones on the bleachers, and announced they'll be making a donation to Join the Journey, a breast cancer support group in Rochester.

DeeAnn Fritz, the activities office manager at Century, bought the pink caps for the team, after getting pink socks for the football players and pink pom-poms for the cheerleaders.

Fritz herself is a breast cancer survivor, and some members of the swim team say they've been touched by cancer too.

"My grandmother passed away from cancer at age 52. She had ovarian cancer," said swimmer Alayna Patten. "I think it's important [to show support] because it just shows how strong everyone can be and that we can come back from hard places in our lives... Stay strong and always look for the bright things, and know that whatever happens, there's going to be something good that will come out of it."

The Century Panthers swam against the Red Wing Wingers during the meet.