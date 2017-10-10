One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities.

It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

The driver of the ambulance was attempting to merge onto the interstate when it struck the stalled semi truck.

The paramedic in the passenger seat, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste from St. Paul, died in the crash.

The driver of the ambulance received treatment at North Memorial Medical Center.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.