One person dead after ambulance hits semi truck

A paramedic dies in a crash involving an ambulance and semi truck in the northern Twin Cities.

It happened in Brooklyn Center, around 8:30 Monday night on Interstate 694 near the split with Interstate 94.

The driver of the ambulance was attempting to merge onto the interstate when it struck the stalled semi truck.

The paramedic in the passenger seat, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste from St. Paul, died in the crash.

The driver of the ambulance received treatment at North Memorial Medical Center.

The semi driver was not hurt.