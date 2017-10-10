Lawsuit possible after boy blocked from participating in girls' - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Lawsuit possible after boy blocked from participating in girls' dance championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy barred from participating in a girls' dance championship last December.

The Pacific Legal Foundation sent a letter to the high school league, setting a Nov. 3 deadline for Kaiden Johnson to be allowed to dance.

Johnson attends Superior High School in Wisconsin, but the dance team competes against teams from Minnesota, where only girls are allowed to dance.

