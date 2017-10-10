NFL grant funds new trees in Rochester park

A Rochester Park is getting a face lift thanks to a grant from the NFL.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Club joined the organization RNeighbors and the Eastside Neighborhood Association Tuesday afternoon to plant 25 trees at East Park.

A Super Bowl Urban Forestry Grant is funding the project, along with several other similar projects across the state.

It's something the NFL does every year for the super bowl's host state.

Rochester's city forester, Jeff Haberman, says these new trees will help offset losses to Emerald Ash Borer and Dutch Elm Disease, and East Park is a good location to plant them.

"This is a high use park, there's Frisbee golf, activities, and basketball, and picnic areas so our goal is to increase the amount of trees and also add some diversity in size and age of trees," he said. "And this is a good park central to the downtown area."

RNeighbors is also planting more trees this Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Viking Hills Park.