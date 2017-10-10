Sisters of St. Francis bury time capsule to open in October 2027

This year marks a milestone for Sisters of St. Francis of Rochester.

To commemorate 140 years, the sisters and members of the community buried a time capsule of memories from this year.

The intention is to open the capsule in October of 2027 on the 150th anniversary of the congregation.

Some of the items in the capsule include items reflecting current social justice concerns, like human trafficking, climate change, threats from North Korea.

It also pays tribute to hopes and dreams for a future.

NewsCenter's Tom Overlie was honored to attend the time capsule event, as he serves on the Communications Committee for the Sisters of St. Francis.