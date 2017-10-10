Rochester man held on federal charge of stalking using interstate communications

A Rochester man is being held by federal authorities and faces a criminal charge of stalking using interstate communications.

Eric Bolduan stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Denver, Colorado.

FBI agents raided Bolduan's home at 5278 51st Street Northwest last Thursday armed with an arrest warrant and took him away. Bolduan has been locked up ever since. After being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, he was taken to the U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul Friday for a detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Tony Leung who ordered him jailed until Tuesday's hearing.

The indictment against him has been sealed until he's arraigned in Denver, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman. Federal Defender Manny Atwal has been appointed to represent him in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, and she explained that it's common to seal a case in order to protect the identity of a stalking victim or victims.