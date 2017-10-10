Rochester man held on federal charge of stalking using interstate communications

To commemorate 140 years, the sisters and members of the community buried a time capsule of memories from this year.More >>
A Rochester man is being held by federal authorities and faces a criminal charge of stalking using interstate communications. Eric Bolduan stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Denver, Colorado. FBI agents raided Bolduan's home at 5278 51st Street Northwest last Thursday armed with an arrest warrant and took him away.More >>
An Austin school principal is on her way to our nation's capital to accept a big honor. Woodson Kindergarten Principal Jessica Cabeen won the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal Award and a school-wide assembly was held Tuesday afternoon to send her off. During the assembly, students sang a song to help send her off.More >>
Investigators say a Faribault man pretended to have cancer to trick people into donating thousands of dollars, which were then used for "drinking, dart tournaments and marijuana." Jeremiah Jon Smith, 37, is facing a felony charge of theft by swindle. According to the criminal complaint from Rice County, Smith claimed he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer around Oct. 23, 2015, and had between 18 to 25 months to live.More >>
Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.More >>
A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.More >>
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >>
The Minnesota Super Bowl Committee wants to add a bit of green to one Rochester Park.More >>
The city council is considering forming a task force to look into the specific details of a new arena.More >>
A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.More >>
Arvin Hadler dies of a "broken heart" just eight days after his wife of nearly 60 years.More >>
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >>
Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.More >>
UPDATE: We now know the age of the person hit by a stray bullet at an apple orchard.More >>
