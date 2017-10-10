Kindergarten kids sing a song for their distinguished principal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Kindergarten kids sing a song for their distinguished principal

By Sarah Gannon, Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Austin school principal is on her way to our nation's capital to accept a big honor.

Woodson Kindergarten Principal Jessica Cabeen won the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal Award.

A school-wide assembly was held Tuesday afternoon to send Mrs. Cabeen off on her trip.

During the assembly, students helped their principal pack for her trip and read off a list of what makes her a distinguished principal.  They even sang a song to help send her off.

While in Washington, D.C., Cabeen will meet with U.S. Representative Tim Walz to discuss early childhood learning.

Cabeen and other state winners will also attend sessions to share their knowledge with each other.

"I think Mrs. Cabeen has worked really hard since she came to Woodson, to establish a school where students are challenged, and yet feel safe and have fun everyday," said Chris Kasak, one of the Woodson kindergarten teachers. "And that mixture, that balance of all those things, creates a good school for everyone."

Cabeen likes to call Woodson Kindergarten Center "the happiest place in southeastern Minnesota."

