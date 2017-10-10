Emergency crews called after car crashes into Rochester sky-way

Emergency crews were called after a driver crashed into a downtown sky-way while driving in a parking ramp.

According to Rochester police, it happened at the 2nd St. ramp around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said an elderly woman suffered a medical condition behind the wheel, and hit several cars in the ramp before crashing into the sky-way. After the crash, the car then caught on fire.

Police said crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and the driver was transported to the hospital.