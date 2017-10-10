Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer. Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor. "The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis.More >>
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >>
The Minnesota Super Bowl Committee wants to add a bit of green to one Rochester Park.More >>
The city council is considering forming a task force to look into the specific details of a new arena.More >>
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month.More >>
According to the Rochester Fire Department, the leak happened at Nottingham Dr. and Members Parkway NW around 12:45 p.m. Monday.More >>
KTTC's News Director, Noel Sederstrom, was honored over the weekend for his contributions to the television industry.More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she assaulted another woman at a home in the 5600 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest. Capt. John Sherwin said police were called at 1:50 a.m. when a 29-year-old woman was attacked by Sauda Maani, 22, of Rochester. Sherwin said Maani had a baby with the victim's husband, but was told "he doesn’t want anything more to do with her."More >>
