Rochester masseuse arrested in prostitution sting

A woman working as a masseuse at Harmony Asian Massage at 915 North Broadway in Rochester was arrested Monday during a massage on a police officer posing as a customer.

Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said Yu Xiu Zhang, 58, of Rochester is facing a charge of engaging in prostitution in a a public place, a gross misdemeanor.

"The officer paid for the massage, and during the massage the masseuse attempted to touch the private areas of the officer," said Lt. Sadauskis. "That's when he called other officers and they came in and arrested her."

Sadauskis said it happened about 1:45 p.m. Monday after the RPD Criminal Interdiction Unit got a tip of illegal activity at the massage parlor. The owner of the business told police he didn't know Zhang was doing this kind of thing.

On the massage parlor's webpage, the business posted at 9:07 a.m. Monday that it is featuring "New Feeling" "New Girls" -- Sadauskis said he did not know how the arrest might impact the parlor's continuing license to operate in Rochester.