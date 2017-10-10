Tree planting celebration planned at East Park in Rochester

The Minnesota Super Bowl Committee wants to add a bit of green to one Rochester Park. A tree planting celebration is planned for Tuesday afternoon at East Park.

Super Bowl organizers are teaming up with the East Neighborhood Association, and the Boys and Girls Club among other groups to plant 25 native trees. 23 trees already planted in the park are scheduled for removal due to Emerald Ash Borer.

The NFL has sponsored environmental activities at Super Bowl locations for the last 25 years.

The celebration runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This event was rescheduled from last week due to storms.