Austin principal prepares to be honored in Washington, D.C.

An Austin principal is about to be honored in Washington D.C. for excellence in education.

Woodson Kindergarten Center Principal Jessica Cabeen is the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal. The prestigious award is presented by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Cabeen has been principal at Woodson since 2012. She's worked to make it easy for kids to transition between pre-k and kindergarten, added technology into classrooms, and developed community events like the Everybody Wins Reading Buddy program.

Woodson students are hosting a sendoff for Cabeen at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. She and her husband will fly out east on Wednesday. Congratulations!