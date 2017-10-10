Athlete of the Week - Owatonna's Jason Williamson

Not one defense in the state of Minnesota has been able to stop Owatonna running back Jason Williamson this season. Get this-- the huskies junior has rushed for 1,146 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns through the season's first 6 games...but ask Jason, and he thinks it's his line that deserves all the credit.

Williamson said, "They make a big hole, I just run through it. It's mostly them doing the job."

Lineman Dylan Meier added, "We know if we all work together, it's really fun seeing him run down the field for a big run and hugging him in the end zone and stuff."

This past week, Williamson etched his name in the Owatonna record books, setting the school's single game rushing record at 343 yards in their win over Century.

"I don't really care about the record at all. I feel like getting to the state championship and winning the state championship. That's what I wake up everyday thinking about."

Breaking records is not easy -- you have to have immense talent, but also an unrelenting work ethic. Head coach Jeff Williams sees no deficiencies in either department.

"Jason Williamson is our hardest worker. Nobody comes out here and is more dedicated, more diligent, knows the game plan better" said Coach Williams.

Williamson added, "I like to go into it thinking that no one is going to stop me. It's just a mind set that I have."

The 6-1 195 pound running back runs a 4.65 40 yard dash. That combination of speed and size has multiple local colleges giving him a look.

Coach Williams has high expectations for Williamson, "I think the sky is the limit for him. Could he be a gopher? There's always that possibility. He's got a great frame on him, he's got super speed."

But Williamson is aiming higher "my actual dream is to even play at a higher level than that, so I have a lot of work to do."