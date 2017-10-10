Four Downs: Bradford leaves early, but Vikings squeak by with 20-17 victory

The Minnesota Vikings were able to spoil Chicago Bear's rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's debut, with a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds of the game. The Vikes left Soldier Field in Chicago with a 20-17 victory.

1st Down: The Vikings defense showed up in the first half as they held the Bears to just two points, and then 15 in the second half. They held Mitchell Trubisky to only 128 yards on 12/25 passing, including a red zone interception. They also held Jordan Howard to only 76 yards on 19 carries, and Tarik Cohen to only 13 yards on his six carries, and negative six yards on his one reception. Despite faltering on an impressive two-point conversion play by the Bears, the Vikings defense held on well enough to allow the offense to drive down and kick the game-winning field goal.

2nd Down: Another piece of good news for the Vikings was the emergence of Jerick McKinnon in the first week without Dalvin Cook. McKinnon ran the ball for 95 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown, then also caught six passes for 51 yards. Between primarily McKinnon and Latavius Murray, the Vikings ran the ball for 159 yards on 31 carries for an average of 5.1 yards per carry which was of the utmost importance for the Vikes because...

3rd Down: Sam Bradford left the game early, again. Bradford would leave the game after taking the lead with a field goal with 90 seconds left in the first half. On the day, Bradford went 5/11 for 36 yards. He was then replaced by Case Keenum who went an efficient 17/21 for 140 yards and one touchdown. According to head coach Mike Zimmer, Bradford re-aggravated his knee when he was tackled during one of the second quarter drives. No word yet on what his status will be going forward and that's important because...

4th Down: The Vikings improved to 3-2. That puts them in second in the NFC North, right before they host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The Vikings have been a much better team at home this year, and they will need the best from Keenum or Bradford, or whoever starts at quarterback for the Vikings, as they face a Packers team coming off a big win in Dallas.

Vikings and Packers kick-off at noon, at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.