Rochester city council members discuss new Civic Center arena

Some Rochester city council members are raising concerns of whether building a replacement for Taylor Arena at the Mayo Civic Center is necessary.

The city council members raised those questions to the Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

The CVB presented the results of a study on how a new public and privately funded arena could impact the area's economy.

Some council members asked if this should be the next big project for the city after the civic center just underwent a $70 million renovation.

But the Convention and Visitors Bureau says the interest and the need is there.

"We're responding to an opportunity that's before us and so we want to explore the option of rebuilding Taylor Arena into a more modern, nicer arena with modern amenities," said Brad Jones, Executive Director of the CVB.

The city council is considering forming a task force to look into the specific details of a new arena.