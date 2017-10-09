GOP candidate for governor campaigns in Rochester

A Republican candidate for governor takes the campaign trail to Rochester.

Christopher Chamberlin, of St. Cloud, spoke at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel Sunday morning. Chamberlin lists backing constitutional carry, growing the job market, improving infrastructure, and withdrawing Minnesota from refugee resettlement programs as some of his campaigns strongest goals.

Chamberlin also says what makes him different from others running for office is that he is a political outsider.

"I'm not the pencil pushing politicians that you guys are used to. I'm a normal guy whose sick of seeing Minnesota going through this under the dictatorship rule of democrats. It's time for us to work together, finally, toward real solutions," Chamberlin said.

His next appearance is set for October 19 in Minneapolis.