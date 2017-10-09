GOP candidate for governor campaigns in Rochester

Crews have been on the scene of a devastating business fire in Fillmore County. Firefighters were called to Johnny Ringo's on South Broadway around 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
A Rochester woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she assaulted another woman at a home in the 5600 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest. Capt. John Sherwin said police were called at 1:50 a.m. when a 29-year-old woman was attacked by Sauda Maani, 22, of Rochester. Sherwin said Maani had a baby with the victim's husband, but was told "he doesn't want anything more to do with her."
A driver having some kind of medical episode was involved in a nearly head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 14 SE just west of the Eyota roundabout. Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's office said Kim Roxanne Turpeinen, 55, of Hancock, Michigan was reported to be weaving across the center line of the highway, nearly striking four of five vehicles before finally hitting a car driven by Kayla Marie Woodard, 19, of Rochester.
A Byron man was arrested Saturday after an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy said he was nearly run over by a driver trying to get away from a traffic stop. Capt. Scott Behrns said Evan Alexander Prendez, 21, of Byron was taken into custody after deputies found the suspect vehicle outside of a residence in the 400 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Byron. "It is highly likely that he was involved in the theft of mail," said Behrns.
UPDATE: We now know the age of the person hit by a stray bullet at an apple orchard.
Albert Lea residents are being warned that a level three sex offender has moved into the area.
