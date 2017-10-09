UPDATE: 8-year-old hit by stray bullet in accidental shooting

UPDATE: We now know the age of the person hit by a stray bullet at an apple orchard.

According to our sister station, KWWL, the Chickasaw County Sheriff confirmed an 8-year-old boy was hit. They believe he was hit by a stray bullet from one of several shooting ranges at the Nashua Fish and Game Club. The facility is closed under further notice. Police are investigating.

---------------------------

A person was taken to the hospital after they were involved in an accidental shooting.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff confirms a person was shot at an apple orchard around 3 p.m. Sunday in Nashua.

Authorities are not releasing any details about the victim at this time or their condition, but they believe this was an isolated incident.

The sheriff believes the victim was hit by a stray bullet, and they're investigating whether it came from a shooter's gun from a nearby shooting range.

Please stay with KTTC as we learn more information.