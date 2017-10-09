At least one home evacuated during natural gas leak in NW Roches - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

At least one home evacuated during natural gas leak in NW Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews are on scene of a natural gas leak in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the leak happened at Nottingham Dr. and Members Parkway NW around 12:45 p.m. Monday. 

Deputy Chief Steve Belau said an underground boring machine struck an underground 2-inch gas line.

The leak caused at least one home to be evacuated.

Minnesota Energy is enroute. Once Minnesota Energy is on scene, the fire department will work with them to assess the scope of the problem.

The situation is ongoing, stay with the NewsCenter for the latest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.