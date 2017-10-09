At least one home evacuated during natural gas leak in NW Rochester

Emergency crews are on scene of a natural gas leak in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the leak happened at Nottingham Dr. and Members Parkway NW around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputy Chief Steve Belau said an underground boring machine struck an underground 2-inch gas line.

The leak caused at least one home to be evacuated.

Minnesota Energy is enroute. Once Minnesota Energy is on scene, the fire department will work with them to assess the scope of the problem.

