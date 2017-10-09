Police: Level 3 sex offender moves to Albert Lea

Albert Lea residents are being warned that a level three sex offender has moved into the area.

According to the Albert Lea police, Cody Padraic Trott, 27, moved to the area near Margaretha Ave./Co. Highway 48 and 11th St. East in Albert Lea on Oct. 3.

Police said Trott has a history of sexual conduct and contact with female and male minor victims between the ages of 12 and 16. The conduct included sexually explicit remarks. The contact included sexual touching and penetration. Trott used force to gain compliance. Police also said the two victims were vulnerable because of developmental disability. Neither of the victims knew Trott.

Trott is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.