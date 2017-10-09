RPD: Rochester woman arrested for entering home, assaulting wif - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPD: Rochester woman arrested for entering home, assaulting wife of her baby's father

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she assaulted another woman at a home in the 5600 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest.

Capt. John Sherwin said police were called at 1:50 a.m. when a 29-year-old woman was attacked by Sauda Maani, 22, of Rochester.  Sherwin said Maani had a baby with the victim's husband, but was told "he doesn’t want anything more to do with her."

Sherwin said Maani entered the door of the home and assaulted the other woman, and also broke her iPhone while there.  Police are seeking charges of 1st Degree Burglary, 5th Degree Assault, and Damage to Property.  The victim only suffered minor injuries, according to Sherwin.

