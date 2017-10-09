Driver weaving on Highway 14 in medical crisis, strikes vehicle nearly head-on

A driver having some kind of medical episode was involved in a nearly head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 14 SE just west of the Eyota roundabout. Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's office said Kim Roxanne Turpeinen, 55, of Hancock, Michigan was reported to be weaving across the center line of the highway, nearly striking four of five vehicles before finally hitting a car driven by Kayla Marie Woodard, 19, of Rochester.More >>
Crews have been on the scene of a devastating business fire in Fillmore County. Firefighters were called to Johnny Ringo's on South Broadway around 3 a.m. Monday.
A Byron man was arrested Saturday after an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy said he was nearly run over by a driver trying to get away from a traffic stop. Capt. Scott Behrns said Evan Alexander Prendez, 21, of Byron was taken into custody after deputies found the suspect vehicle outside of a residence in the 400 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Byron. "It is highly likely that he was involved in the theft of mail," said Behrns.
KTTC's News Director, Noel Sederstrom, was honored over the weekend for his contributions to the television industry.
According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price of regular gas has dropped more than 6 cents per gallon.
A new Farm and Rural Helpline is now available to Minnesota farmers and rural residents. The service, funded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is free, confidential, and open 24/7.
Public agencies across Iowa will pay less for the Opioid antidote Naloxone. This is thanks to an agreement made by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller with the manufacturer Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.
St. John's Lutheran Church in Kasson is filling shoe boxes with supplies to send to kids around the world. The project is called Operation Christmas Child, and on Sunday afternoon, church members held a parade through town to get the community involved.
Folks looking to support Lyle Area Cancer gathered in Austin for a pop-up market Saturday. They started in the morning at 11 with food activities and items for sale and wrapped up around 6 p.m..
One person was injured in a crash Saturday morning near Winona. The crash happened on Highway 61, near Mile Post 23 in Homer Township. According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 10:30, Laurel Gerber of Maple Grove was driving southbound when she met a curve in the road and lost control.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Craig Underbakke, 51, of Burr Oak, Iowa, is charged with neglect of livestock, a serious misdemeanor and failure to dispose of dead animals, a simple misdemeanor.
