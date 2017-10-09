Driver weaving on Highway 14 in medical crisis, strikes vehicle nearly head-on

A driver having some kind of medical episode was involved in a nearly head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 14 SE just west of the Eyota roundabout.

Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's office said Kim Roxanne Turpeinen, 55, of Hancock, Michigan was reported to be weaving across the center line of the highway, nearly striking four of five vehicles before finally hitting a car driven by Kayla Marie Woodard, 19, of Rochester.

The entire time, a sheriff's deputy was following Turpeinen's car with lights and siren on trying to stop her, to no avail.

Behrns said Turpeinen was taken for treatment by Eyota Ambulance; both drivers were said to have sustained minor injuries.

"We believe it was a medical issue," said Behrns. "A bracelet helped us figure this out.