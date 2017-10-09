KTTC News Director honored into 2017 Emmy Silver Circle

KTTC's News Director, Noel Sederstrom, was honored over the weekend for his contributions to the television industry.

This weekend, the Emmy Upper Midwest Chapter honored Sederstrom by inducting him into the Silver Circle. The Silver Circle award is for individuals who have made a significant contribution to the television industry well above and beyond that required by their job. The Upper Midwest Chapter honored Sederstrom's dedication and service to the industry, to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), to the community and to people training for a career in the field.

Below is the bio posted on the Upper Midwest Chapter's website.

Noel Sederstrom joined the KTTC-TV staff as News Director in February, 2008. He’s a native Minnesotan, growing up on the Sederstrom family farm near Litchfield, also spending time on Lake Vermilion near Tower-Soudan, where his other grandfather Gust Saari worked a mile underground in the Soudan Mine.

After studying journalism at the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Noel worked as a reporter, anchor, producer and Executive Producer at KDAL-TV/CBS in Duluth, KARK-TV/NBC in Little Rock, WGRZ-TV/NBC in Buffalo, WLKY-TV/ABC in Louisville and WWMT-TV/CBS in Kalamazoo. As KARK-TV’s first-ever news producer, Noel was part of the transition from 16mm film, and was the first reporter to go live with KARK’s custom-built ENG truck. As EP in Buffalo, Noel created an alliance with a Canadian news network enabling WGRZ to produce an international newscast serving both Buffalo/Niagara Falls and the Hamilton-Toronto metro. Noel was the News Director at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan for seven of his 18 years at the CBS affiliate overseeing upgrades to Doppler radar and SNG before returning to Minnesota to lead the news staff of Quincy Media’s KTTC-TV/NBC and sister station KXLT-TV/FOX.

Noel met his wife Cindy while an EP at WGRZ-TV in Buffalo and she joined him in a trek to Kentucky, Michigan and Minnesota and adventures involving their entire family. Their son Chris found himself one Saturday morning being a prop in a news live shot riding a toboggan down a sliding hill in Kalamazoo—Chris now lives in Minneapolis. Daughter Nickie and then-boyfriend Jason were for years drawn into the WWMT-TV election night “data unit” helping tabulate results; they now live with their two sons in Portage, Michigan. Even the family cat was a “star” of an I-Team investigation on Internet pharmacies and appeared on NBC Nightly News after the I-Team video was featured at a congressional hearing in Washington. Noel and Cindy now make their home in Rochester.

Over the years, Noel has been active in Habitat for Humanity projects; in west Michigan, he helped establish a garden at Prince of Peace Lutheran that 25 years later still supplies fresh food for homeless shelters and pantries. He served as the president of that ELCA congregation and more recently of Hosanna Lutheran in Rochester. He has played a leadership role in many of KTTC-TV’s community service projects, including an on-air role during the KTTC Eagles Cancer Telethon each January thanking people who donate.

Noel has served on the NATAS/Upper Midwest Board of Governors since 2013. Since returning to Minnesota nine years ago, his KTTC NewsCenter team has been honored with eight Regional Emmys for morning, evening and weekend newscasts. Other top honors over four decades include two “Station of the Year” awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, “Best Documentary” from the New York State Broadcasters Association, and “Best Newscast” for coverage of the beginning of the Gulf War. Noel was one of the news leaders resisting Michigan State Police searches of newsrooms following MSU campus riots, a legal battle that established shield protections for broadcast journalists.