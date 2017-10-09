Nation's gas prices drop over the last two weeks

Good news for consumers when it comes to gas prices. Prices have dropped over the last two weeks.

According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price of regular gas has dropped more than 6 cents per gallon. On average, the price of gas is about $2.55 a gallon.

In August and September, gas prices spiked when some refineries had to temporarily shut down due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Experts said prices at the pump will most likely continue to drop unless oil prices increase. Also keeping prices down, the fact that refineries can now make what's called 'winter blend' gasoline which costs less to produce.