UPDATE: Building considered total loss after early morning fire in Fillmore County

UPDATE: An early morning fire in Fillmore County leaves one building as a total loss.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 2:52 a.m. Monday that a fire had started at Johnny Ringo's Bar & Grill. The building is located at 112 South Broadway in Spring Valley.

When deputies arrived on scene a short time later, they reported back that the building was fully engulfed in flames. The deputies then started evacuating the apartments above the area businesses that were adjacent to the fire.

As soon as the the Spring Valley Fire Department arrived on scene, they immediately called for support from the Grand Meadow Fire Department, Stewartville Fire Department, Ostrander Fire Department and Wykoff Fire Departments.

Once the fire was put out, officials deemed the building to be a total loss. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire.

Crews have been on the scene of a devastating business fire in Fillmore County.

Firefighters dealt with an active fire on both floors of the building, as well as, putting out other hot spots. A back hoe was used to tear out the back of the building to access those hot spots.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

