Wild strike late, but lose in shootout 5-4 to Carolina

The Minnesota Wild got a last second goal from Mikko Koivu to send Saturday's game into OT, but they were unable to put another one in the net as they lost in a shootout 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Wild jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 6:30 mark, thanks to a power play goal by Jason Zucker.

Five minutes later, Joakim Nordstrum of the Canes would knock one in to tie it up at 2, but before the end of the period, Chris Stewart gave the Wild the lead once again with his second goal of the year, off assists from Jared Spurgeon and Marcus Foligno to make it 2-1, heading to the second period.

In the second period, the Wolves got a 3-1 lead as Eric Staal knocked in his first of the year.

However, less than three minutes later, the Hurricanes would put one in on the power play, as Derek Ryan found the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game.

The score would stay that way until the sixth minute of the third period when Noah Hanifin tied things up at 3-3 thanks to the passes of Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm.

Carolina took the lead with only 94 seconds to go as Victor Rask scored the goal off of assists by Aho and Lindholm once again.

Then with only one second to play, Mikko Koivu put in a game-tying goal to send this thriller to overtime.

The overtime would come and go without a goal, and go to a shootout to settle the Canes home opener at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

In the shootout, Jaccob Slavin shot a goal and Eric Staal was unable to match it as the Wild lost their second straight game to start the season, 5-4.