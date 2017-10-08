New phone service for farmers to help with most needs

A new Farm and Rural Helpline is now available to Minnesota farmers and rural residents.

The service, funded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is free, confidential, and open 24/7.

As stress, anxiety, depression, financial burdens, and other mental and emotional issues continue to impact the lives of farmers and rural Minnesotans, the MDA recognized the need for ongoing support.

The Helpline can connect callers to financial assistance programs, health and mental health services, legal help, and more.

It is also available to those unsure of what to do about family or friends who may also need help.

Farmers and rural Minnesotans can call the toll free number as often as needed at (833) 600-2670.