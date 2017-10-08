Iowa opioid antidote to cost cheaper for public agencies

A new Farm and Rural Helpline is now available to Minnesota farmers and rural residents. The service, funded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is free, confidential, and open 24/7.More >>
Public agencies across Iowa will pay less for the Opioid antidote Naloxone. This is thanks to an agreement made by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller with the manufacturer Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.More >>
St. John's Lutheran Church in Kasson is filling shoe boxes with supplies to send to kids around the world. The project is called Operation Christmas Child, and on Sunday afternoon, church members held a parade through town to get the community involved.More >>
Folks looking to support Lyle Area Cancer gathered in Austin for a pop-up market Saturday. They started in the morning at 11 with food activities and items for sale and wrapped up around 6 p.m..More >>
One person was injured in a crash Saturday morning near Winona. The crash happened on Highway 61, near Mile Post 23 in Homer Township. According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 10:30, Laurel Gerber of Maple Grove was driving southbound when she met a curve in the road and lost control.More >>
Thanks to an appointment by governor Dayton, there's a new judge in town, and she's no stranger to Southeastern Minnesota. It was an big day in the courtroom, Friday, for our new District Court judge Lisa Hayne.More >>
Where can you find a pair of socks for $1 to $3 per pair? This weekend, the place is Osage, Iowa, and some eight thousand people are expected to make the trek to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds for Fox River Mills' annual benefit sock sale.More >>
Friday, you can donate diapers at Thrivent Financial, off of Elton Hills Lane Northwest, Rochester.More >>
According to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, employers are reporting more than 122,900 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2017.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Craig Underbakke, 51, of Burr Oak, Iowa, is charged with neglect of livestock, a serious misdemeanor and failure to dispose of dead animals, a simple misdemeanor.More >>
