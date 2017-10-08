Iowa opioid antidote to cost cheaper for public agencies

Public agencies across Iowa will pay less for the opioid antidote Naloxone.

This is thanks to an agreement made by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller with the manufacturer Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Now, officials will get a $6 rebate for every dose used.

According to a statewide survey, providers generally pay an average of $35.50 cents, so this rebate would be an average saving of 17 percent.

When a person overdoses on an opioid drug, the person's breathing may slow or even stop.

Naloxone counteracts the effects and can very quickly restore breathing.

However, it does not counteract other types of drugs.

This agreement came into effect last week and will continue for the next two years.

