Kasson church collects supplies for Operation Christmas Child

St. John's Lutheran Church in Kasson is filling shoe boxes with supplies to send to kids around the world.

The project is called Operation Christmas Child, and on Sunday afternoon, church members held a parade through town to get the community involved.

St. John's Lutheran Church is asking for people to donate clothing, school supplies, toothbrushes, toys and more. Those items will then be put into shoe boxes and sent to children in other countries.

"Sometimes, this is the only Christmas gift that a child gets. And they go to more war or poverty-stricken countries. So we're very excited to not only be a presence in the community, but also around the world," said Project Coordinator Tanya Young.

Operation Christmas Child is a nationwide effort organized by Samaritan's Purse. If you are interested in donating supplies, you can drop them off at St. John's Lutheran Church at 301 8th Ave. NW in Kasson before National Collection Week begins on Nov. 13.

