Pop-Up Market for to raise money for Lyle Area Cancer

Folks looking to support Lyle Area Cancer gathered in Austin for a pop-up market Saturday.

They started in the morning at 11 with food activities and items for sale and wrapped up around 6 p.m..

They had a bake sale along with brats, hot dogs and hot beef sandwiches.

All of the art for sale was locally made and it all sales went to benefit Lyle Area Cancer.

There were also handmade fall and winter apparel.

Organizers say they got the idea because they wanted to help LAC but they also wanted to give people something fun to do.

