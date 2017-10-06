Minnesota Third Judicial District gets a new judge

Thanks to an appointment by governor Dayton, there's a new judge in town, and she's no stranger to Southeastern Minnesota.

It was an big day in the courtroom, Friday, for our new District Court judge Lisa Hayne.

All of her friends and family helped welcome her into the new role.

Judge Hayne has had a long career in law, which started in Winona.

She said she was almost on her way to start FBI training, when she got her first job down there.

She will be the judge for the third judicial district which covers all of southeast Minnesota.

"Well I think probably the goal of any judge, is to make sure that we continue with our cases, that we get cases resolved quickly yet thoroughly, that people of Olmsted County are heard, and understanding that every case that comes before me is going to be the most important case for those litigants and keeping that in mind," Judge Hayne said.

To commemorate the day, all of the other judges gave her a gift of her first gavel.

Her first day will be Monday, but she'll spend a couple weeks traveling and learning from other judges.