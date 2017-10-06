Minnesota Third Judicial District gets a new judge

Thanks to an appointment by governor Dayton, there's a new judge in town, and she's no stranger to Southeastern Minnesota. It was an big day in the courtroom, Friday, for our new District Court judge Lisa Hayne.More >>
Where can you find a pair of socks for $1 to $3 per pair? This weekend, the place is Osage, Iowa, and some eight thousand people are expected to make the trek to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds for Fox River Mills' annual benefit sock sale.
Friday, you can donate diapers at Thrivent Financial, off of Elton Hills Lane Northwest, Rochester.
According to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, employers are reporting more than 122,900 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2017.
After shutting down for nearly two years, the SEMVA Art Gallery is opening in a new location.
A bi-partisan effort is underway in Washington to help strengthen the economy through a stronger Renewable Fuel Standard.
Divorce may be in our D-N-A. Past studies have implied that divorce runs in families because children of divorced parents don't learn how to manage conflict and commitment.
A group of bicyclists is about to attempt a ride across Iowa in 24 hours.
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call made by the building materials store around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Craig Underbakke, 51, of Burr Oak, Iowa, is charged with neglect of livestock, a serious misdemeanor and failure to dispose of dead animals, a simple misdemeanor.
After battling a commercial development on the edge of their neighborhood for three years, people who live off Chateau and Villa Roads in northwest Rochester are now watching construction underway on a lot across West Circle Drive from Walmart and Sam's Club.
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.
A planned protest at UI's football game this Saturday has been canceled.
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call made by the building materials store around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
