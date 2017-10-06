People descend on Osage to snap up bargains on socks

Everyone loves finding a good deal on clothing, especially when the money raised goes back to the community.

This weekend, Fox River Mills of Osage, Iowa, is having its annual benefit sock sale.

It's all taking place at the Cedar River Event Center at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 8,000 people from across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin make the trip every year.

Shoppers can find a variety of socks, ranging from baby and kids, to work and athletic, and hiking and sports socks.

"It's a cooperative opportunity for the service organizations like the Osage Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lions Club," said Judy Ott, Vice President of Customer Relations for Fox River Mills. "The monies raised here, gives back to the community through scholarship programs and other community projects that need to be done in the community."

Socks go for $1 to $3 per pair.

The three-day event continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the sale, click here.