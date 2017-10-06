Baby Boomers retiring and job growth creating job vacancies in Minnesota

If you're looking for a job, Minnesota may be the place to be.

According to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, employers are reporting more than 122,900 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2017.

This shows the state labor market is extremely tight as Baby Boomers are retiring and moderate job growth continues. This is a 26 percent growth from the same time a year ago.

Across the state, healthcare and social services accounted for 20 percent of the vacancies. Following those two were accommodation and food services with 17 percent, retail trade with 15 percent, manufacturing with 9 percent, and educational services and construction each had 5 percent of vacancies.