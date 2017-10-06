Kasson-Mantorville high school unveils new arena

Kasson-Mantorville high school partnered with the Home Federal Savings bank to renovate and unveil the school's new arena Friday afternoon - and it was just in time for homecoming week.

The gym will be be known as the Home Federal Arena. The bank has an office in town, and it stepped up to help and sponsored the new arena. They unveiled the arena just before the varsity Kasson-Mantorville volleyball game against Byron.

The school expected the arena would be packed so they added extra bleachers on both ends of the court.

Construction began roughly four years ago, with the goal of extending the gym to give it more of an arena-like atmosphere.

"We hope that it provides more activities that they get into," said Activities Director Broc Threinen. "Our goal is to get as many kids - up to 100% of the kids involved in some type of activity outside of the school hours, just because we know that if they're involved in more things typically their success rates at school are higher."

Some key members of the bank approached the school about sponsoring the gymnasium, and Friday afternoon they were honored for supporting the school district.

And what makes it all the more special is that some Kasson-Mantorville alumni are now working at the Home Federal Savings Bank office in Kasson, and they were present at the celebration.

