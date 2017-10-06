Second annual 'Kids Music Day' weekend kicks off in Austin and across the country

The second annual 'Kids Music Day' weekend officially started today in Austin. More than 400 music schools in the US & Canada were celebrating.

The mission of 'Keep Music Alive' is to raise awareness of how music education helps develop children's minds and character. It's all in an effort to help spotlight the importance of including music in children's education.

'Kids Music Day' is one of two music-related holidays founded by 'Keep Music Alive'.

The other is 'Teach Music America Week', where the organization partnered with about 600 to offer free music lessons.