Second annual 'Kids Music Day' weekend kicks off in Austin and a - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Second annual 'Kids Music Day' weekend kicks off in Austin and across the country

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The second annual 'Kids Music Day' weekend officially started today in Austin. More than 400 music schools in the US & Canada were celebrating.

The mission of 'Keep Music Alive' is to raise awareness of how music education helps develop children's minds and character. It's all in an effort to help spotlight the importance of including music in children's education.

'Kids Music Day' is one of two music-related holidays founded by 'Keep Music Alive'.

The other is 'Teach Music America Week', where the organization partnered with about 600 to offer free music lessons.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.