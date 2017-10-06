SEMVA reopens after being closed for nearly two years

You're invited to check out a new art space in downtown Rochester.

After shutting down for nearly two years, the SEMVA Art Gallery is opening in a new location. On Friday, the gallery hosts its grand opening celebration from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at its new spot at 320 South Broadway.

Visitors will meet the co-op's members and be able to shop the new selection.

SEMVA gives more than 60 local artists a chance to show off and sell their work.