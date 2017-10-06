Bi-partisan effort underway to strengthen economy through stronger Renewable Fuel Standard

A bi-partisan effort is underway in Washington to help strengthen the economy through a stronger Renewable Fuel Standard.

DFL Senator Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley are calling on the Trump Administration to support a strong renewable fuel standard for 2018. They are calling on this as the Environmental Protection Agency finalizes their bio-fuel requirements for 2018.

Although President Trump has said he favors bio-fuels, the EPA is proposing a plan that would result in fewer bio-fuels than last year. This has farmers worried.

To combat this, Klobuchar and Grassley are leading a group of 38 senators calling for more bio-fuel blends in 2018.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruit, the senators said that the standard should promote growth in the U.S. bio-fuel sector and in the economy. They are urging him to uphold President Trump's promises.

They also said this is good for both the national and rural economy.