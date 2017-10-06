Children of divorced parents may have higher chance of having di - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Children of divorced parents may have higher chance of having divorce later in life, new study says

Divorce may be in our D.N.A.

Past studies have implied that divorce runs in families because children of divorced parents don't learn how to manage conflict and commitment. But researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University suggest genetics play a much larger role.

They found people who were adopted had a divorce history that resembled their biological, not adoptive, parents and siblings.

Experts said these findings could help therapists focus on basic personality traits genetically linked to divorce.

