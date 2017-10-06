Fire breaks out at Badger Corrugating in La Crosse

A fire broke out at Badger Corrugating in La Crosse.

According to our sister station, WXOW, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call made by the building materials store around 10 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived at the company's 1801 West Ave South location, crew found a fire that originated in the paint booth area and got up into the duct work.

The fire was extinguished by 11:20 a.m.

All employees were evacuated. One person was transported for unknown injuries.

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam says a mechanical issue is believed to be the known cause.

Green Bay Street is closed down from West Avenue to South Avenue as crews remain on scene.

Badger Corrugated has no comment at this time.